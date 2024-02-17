Deputy PM urges ensuring quality, progress of expressway, power projects

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 17 led a government delegation to inspect the implementation of sub-projects under the eastern North-South Expressway project, and another on the 500kV north-central power transmission grid.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visits the construction site of the power transmission line in Nam Thanh commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM made a field trip to the Dien Chau-Bai Vot section of the expressway project, where he presented gifts to on-duty officials and workers.

He also visited the construction sites of the power transmission line in Nam Thanh commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province, and Cam Thach commune, Cam Xuyen district, Ha Tinh province.

Ha stressed the significance of the project to national energy security, especially in the northern region, and asked ministries, agencies, and localities to closely coordinate to ensure its quality and progress.

Later the same day, the Deputy PM had a working session with leaders of ministries, agencies, and the three central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Binh to seek solutions to project obstacles.

The 500kV circuit-3 transmission line project spans 519km from Quang Binh province’s Quang Trach district to the northern province of Hung Yen’s Pho Noi.

The VND22.35-trillion (US$911.1 million) project will contribute to ensuring electricity supply for the northern region both currently and in the coming years while improving the stability and operation of the national power system. It is scheduled to be completed and put into operation in June.

At the meeting, local leaders touched upon roadblocks regarding site clearance, particularly the compensation work and the transfer of land use purposes, among others.

The Deputy PM assigned specific tasks to relevant sides and asked localities and units to join hands to untangle knots to the projects.

Vietnamplus