Deputy PM urges disbursement of national target program funds in ten localities

On December 11, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang led an online meeting with ten localities where the disbursement rate of funds for implementing national target programs fell below 50 percent of the 2023 plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang chairs the online meeting. (Photo: VGP)

The participating provinces included Dien Bien, Hoa Binh, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Dak Nong, Binh Thuan, and Kien Giang. Concerning the public investment from 2022 extended to 2023, disbursement rates of provinces ranged from 58 percent to 100 percent. Notably, Binh Thuan completed the disbursement for 2022, while Phu Yen achieved 96 percent, and Dak Nong reached 84 percent.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has instructed the ten localities to intensify their efforts and determination because, in reality, despite similar conditions, some provinces have achieved higher disbursement rates. The Deputy Prime Minister recommends that these localities focus on enhancing their organizational capabilities for implementation and preparing project documentation for grassroots officials to effectively manage tasks after the decentralization. Establishing working teams at the grassroots level for efficient guidance, as successfully implemented in other localities, is deemed necessary.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi