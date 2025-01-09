National

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha inspects construction progress of Long Thanh Airport

SGGPO

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was present at the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project to inspect its progress on January 9 morning.

HH5.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and the working delegation inspect the construction progress of the Long Thanh International Airport Project on the morning of January 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha led a working delegation to conduct an on-site inspection for the progress of bidding package 4.7, which involves the construction and installation of equipment for the airport's apron, taxiways and other related facilities.

A representative of the contractor stated that the unit has mobilized more than 1,200 engineers and workers along with 329 specialized vehicles and equipment to support the construction of this bidding package.

Workers are excavating the GSE tunnel area, transporting soil to the storage site, filling the surface for the passenger terminal and working on the drainage system in the apron area.

As for the bidding package 5.10 featuring the construction and installation of equipment for the passenger terminal, the construction unit has completed the entire reinforced concrete work for the underground section and floors 1F, 2F, 3F, and 4F.

HH2.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha presents Tet gifts, extends Tet greetings and encourages workers and engineers on the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport project.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the construction units to accelerate the construction progress during the pre-Tet period; pay attention to the workers' living conditions and ensure safety on the construction site.

He also presented gifts and encouraged workers and engineers on the construction site.

HH3.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and the working delegation inspect the contractors' offices and work processes on the same morning of January 9.

After that, the working delegation visited and inspected the contractors' offices, work processes and data management for construction monitoring. Here, they also inquired about and encouraged the staff and employees.

HH4.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha presents Tet gifts and extends Tet greetings to policy beneficiary families, poor households, workers and laborers in difficult circumstances in Long Thanh District.

In the same morning, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visited and presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households, workers and laborers in difficult circumstances in Long Thanh District.

Related News
By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha bidding packages construction progress Long Thanh airport

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn