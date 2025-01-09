Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha inspects construction progress of Long Thanh Airport

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was present at the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project to inspect its progress on January 9 morning.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and the working delegation inspect the construction progress of the Long Thanh International Airport Project on the morning of January 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha led a working delegation to conduct an on-site inspection for the progress of bidding package 4.7, which involves the construction and installation of equipment for the airport's apron, taxiways and other related facilities.

A representative of the contractor stated that the unit has mobilized more than 1,200 engineers and workers along with 329 specialized vehicles and equipment to support the construction of this bidding package.

Workers are excavating the GSE tunnel area, transporting soil to the storage site, filling the surface for the passenger terminal and working on the drainage system in the apron area.

As for the bidding package 5.10 featuring the construction and installation of equipment for the passenger terminal, the construction unit has completed the entire reinforced concrete work for the underground section and floors 1F, 2F, 3F, and 4F.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha presents Tet gifts, extends Tet greetings and encourages workers and engineers on the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport project.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the construction units to accelerate the construction progress during the pre-Tet period; pay attention to the workers' living conditions and ensure safety on the construction site.

He also presented gifts and encouraged workers and engineers on the construction site.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and the working delegation inspect the contractors' offices and work processes on the same morning of January 9.

After that, the working delegation visited and inspected the contractors' offices, work processes and data management for construction monitoring. Here, they also inquired about and encouraged the staff and employees.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha presents Tet gifts and extends Tet greetings to policy beneficiary families, poor households, workers and laborers in difficult circumstances in Long Thanh District.

In the same morning, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visited and presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households, workers and laborers in difficult circumstances in Long Thanh District.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong