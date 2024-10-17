Ministry urges efforts to implement interchange project connecting expressways

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan and his delegation inspected the construction progress of the interchange project between HCMC - Trung Luong and Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressways on October 16.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan and his delegation inspect the construction progress of the interchange project between HCMC - Trung Luong and Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressways on October 16. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the plan, the interchange project between HCMC - Trung Luong and Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressways is expected to be completed by December 2024, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport of Long An Province Tran Thien Truc said.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan delegated contractors to accelerate the implementation progress of the remaining items, aiming to put the construction into operation in synchronization with the Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressway to reduce traffic congestion on the HCMC - Trung Luong expressway.

The section connecting Ben Luc - Long Thanh and HCMC - Trung Luong expressways on the Ring Road 3 in Long An Province has not yet been completed. (Photo: SGGP)

Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway has a total length of nearly 58 kilometers, passing through HCMC, Long An, and Dong Nai provinces. The project's total investment is around VND29,600 billion (US$1.2 billion).

The 3.1 km section from the interchange linking HCMC - Trung Luong expressway and National Highway 1 in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District has been mostly completed. The Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) has submitted a proposal to put this section into operation in November. However, there is still a 300-meter section connecting Ben Luc - Long Thanh and HCMC - Trung Luong expressways on the Ring Road 3 in Long An Province that has not yet been completed.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh