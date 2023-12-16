Ho Chi Minh City

Deputy PM delivers Christmas congratulations in HCMC

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City on December 15, ahead of the 2023 Christmas season and New Year 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang congratulates Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong. (Photo:VGP)

Presenting gift to Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Nang, who is also President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, Quang extended his wishes for a peaceful, joyful and blessed Christmas season and a happy New Year to the Archbishop, Catholic dignitaries and community.

Nang pledged to call on Catholic dignitaries and followers to follow the State’s policies and laws, actively respond to patriotic emulation campaigns and join hands for national development.

At the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), the Deputy PM also extended warm Christmas wishes to Pastor Thai Phuoc Truong, other pastors and Protestant followers.

He later visited and presented gifts to Cardinal Pham Minh Man, former Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, and exemplary Catholic figure, Knight of the Grand Cross Le Duc Thinh.

VNA

