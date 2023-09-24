Deputy PM asks to verify securities buyers including relatives' information

The Government Office has just issued Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s instructions on implementing the project to develop the application of population data, identification and electronic authentication to serve the conversion. national numbers for the period 2022-2025, vision to 2030 (Project 06).

Under the Deputy PM, the Ministry of Finance directs the State Securities Commission (SSC), the exchange and the Vietnam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation to connect the national population database, and electronic identification to verify information data about people participating in securities transactions including information on their relatives who also buy and sell securities. The three agencies must send their report to the Prime Minister on implementation results before November 30.

Moreover, the Deputy Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Public Security to preside over and coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communication, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment study solutions to add national digital address information to the national database in addition to integration of electronic identification accounts for individuals, organizations, and businesses with the national real estate exchange system, national land database system, and banks and declaration of digital addresses of individuals and organizations on VNeID to ensure compliance with current regulations.

The Ministry of Public Security should work with Vietnam Social Insurance and propose solutions to integrate social insurance books on the VNeID application.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice arranged information technology infrastructure to optimize the shared electronic civil status registration and management system, ensuring efficiency in implementing interconnected administrative procedures ‘Birth registration, registration of permanent residence, issuance of health insurance cards for children under 6 years old’, ‘Death registration, deletion of permanent residence registration, funeral allowance’ to fix a newly registered application which is not yet synchronized with the system for officers receiving and processing the application. The Ministry must complete this before September 30.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs was urged to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to find out measures for the synthesis of employee information and employment transactions associated with the VNeID application.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Security should instruct people and medical facilities on how to use electronic health book information on VNeID. The Government Office urges and guides ministries, branches and localities to restructure procedures and integrate the provision of 53 essential online public services on the National Public Service Portal, ensuring the operation smoothly and effectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang requested ministries, agencies, and localities to urgently review and implement tasks that are behind schedule, and take responsibility before the Prime Minister for the implementation of tasks. The above-mentioned ministries must report to the Prime Minister on implementation results before October 20.