Deputy Minister warns of powerful typhoon Krathon

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep yesterday issued a warning ahead of the arrival of typhoon Krathon.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued a directive, urging coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Binh Dinh, as well as relevant ministries and sectors, to swiftly take action in response to storm Krathon approaching the East Sea.

In the dispatch, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development requested localities to closely monitor the storm's developments, manage ships going out to sea, and prepare rescue forces when necessary.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has referenced alert information from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, indicating that typhoon Krathon possesses a maximum wind speed of level 15, with gusts reaching level 17, and is expected to approach the northeastern region of the East Sea within the next 24 hours.

Prior on September 29, Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued an official communication urging coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Binh Dinh to prepare for adverse maritime conditions.

The Ministry has urged local authorities to strictly adhere to the present regulations to arrange people who work relentlessly and continuously provide updates on the situation to facilitate prompt response actions.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan