Deputy Minister foretells surge in expense for cultural, sports sectors

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong predicted that there will be a substantial surge in the financial requirements for the cultural and sports sectors in 2025 when compared to 2024.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong

At the National Assembly House, the Standing Committee of the Culture and Education Committee today worked with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Audit on the implementation of the allocation, management, and use of the state budget in 2024 and the 2025 state budget estimate in the sectors under the Committee's management.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong highlighted that the capital investment demand for the cultural sector in 2025 is projected to surge by over 4.2 times compared to the 2024 plan.

This increase aims to enhance infrastructure for cultural industries, complete significant cultural projects, and renovate cultural heritage sites and grassroots cultural institutions in various regions, all to support socio-economic development and improve cultural access for the public.

Additionally, the capital investment demand for the physical education and sports sector has risen by more than 3.7 times compared to the 2024 plan. Meanwhile the demand in the education, training, and vocational education sectors has increased by over 2.58 times and the fields of radio, television, and news agencies have seen a rise of more than 1.96 times compared to the previous year's plan.

Deputy Finance Minister Vo Thanh Hung

According to Deputy Finance Minister Vo Thanh Hung, the allocation and management of the 2024 State budget for culture, information, sports, tourism, radio, television, and news agencies is being carried out and used in compliance with the State Budget Law and other related regulations. Expenditures are being strictly monitored and controlled within the approved budget.

He revealed that the demand for resources for the fields of culture, sports and tourism is very huge to promote and implement the set tasks and goals. However, while the state budget is restrained, the government should call for social contributions to mobilize all social resources to the maximum to participate in supporting the development of the fields.

The Standing Committee of the Committee for Culture and Education recognized numerous accomplishments but noted that the reports from the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance have not adequately captured the efforts related to inspection, examination, and oversight. Furthermore, the reports do not reflect the decisive actions taken by these ministries to address the shortcomings identified in the implementation of the 2023 plan and prior years.

Therefore, it is essential to promptly identify, address, and eliminate obstacles affecting the implementation of the State budget plan in the early months of 2024. Moving forward, the Standing Committee urges both ministries to enhance their focus on inspection and examination processes, ensuring timely identification and resolution of overlooked challenges.

Additionally, they are encouraged to advise the Party, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Prime Minister to prioritize resource allocation for the national target program on culture for the 2025-2035 period (pending National Assembly approval) and the strategy for the development of Vietnam's cultural industries through 2030, with a vision extending to 2045 (also pending approval). It is equally important to secure adequate state funding for education and training as stipulated by Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW.

The National Assembly agency has noticed the consideration of tax rate reductions for press and publishing agencies in the upcoming revision of the Corporate Income Tax Law. They have also proposed policies to boost the press economy, such as establishing press corporations, supporting press associations, and amending regulations on press revenue sources. These measures are designed to create favorable conditions so that press agencies can grow more.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan