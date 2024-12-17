Deputy FM welcomes French diplomats in Asia

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu hosted a delegation from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and French Ambassadors in Asia.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu hosted a delegation from the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs and French Ambassadors in Asia led by Benoit Guidée, Director General of the ministry's Asia-Pacific Department in Hanoi on December 16.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted the visit is the largest-scale ambassador-level engagement between the foreign ministries of Vietnam and France, demonstrating high political trust and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, particularly following the upgrade of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October.

He spoke highly of France’s role and position in the Indo-Pacific region and the world, particularly through its initiatives to foster cooperation and address regional and global challenges. He reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to collaborate with France to promote peace, stability, and development in the region on the basis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Meanwhile, Benoit Guidée underscored the importance of the Indo-Pacific region in the EU and French foreign policies, aiming for stability and prosperity in this region.

He highlighted Vietnam as one of the leading parners of France and a stratefically and economically imporant factor in the region. France is proud to be Vietnam’s first Comprehensive Strategic Partner in the EU, he said, stressing the long-term approaches pursued by both sides in areas such as security-defence, technology, and maritime security.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including cooperation in handling regional and global hot spots, maritime security, sustainable marine economy development, and cooperation and dialogue mechanisms among ASEAN countries.

French ambassadors were briefed on Vietnam’s foreign policies and development goals toward 2030, with a vision to 2045. They agreed on Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea, emphasising the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, resolving disputes peacefully with full respect for international laws, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the UN Charter.

The Deputy FM urged France to play a more active and responsible role in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in climate change response, maritime security, multilateral cooperation, and international law. He affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to act as a bridge to enhance ASEAN-France relations, contributing to regional peace, stability, and development.

The Vietnamese diplomat emphasised the need to strengthen political trust through high-level delegation exchanges, enhanced information sharing on strategic issues via bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and expanded collaboration at international and regional platforms.

