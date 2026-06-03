Delegations attending Trade Union Congress pay tribute to Ho Chi Minh

On June 3, the delegations attending the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term laid wreaths and paid tribute at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh.

Delegations attending the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term lays wreaths and pays tribute at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of June 3. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegations respectfully offered a wreath and expressed profound appreciation and remembrance of his immense contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation, and the Vietnamese working class.

Following the memorial ceremony, the delegations proceeded to lay flowers and pay tribute at the Monument to the Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son Street in Hanoi.

According to information from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, the 14th Congress of the Vietnam Trade Union will take place from June 3 to June 5 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

The congress is attended by 780 delegates, representing nearly 10 million trade union members nationwide. The solemn session of the congress is scheduled for June 4, with the participation and directive remarks of leaders of the Party and State.

According to the working agenda, on the morning of June 3, the 14th Congress of the Vietnam Trade Union convened its first session at the National Convention Center.

The congress will elect the Presidium, the Secretariat, and the Credentials Verification Committee; approve the working agenda and congress regulations; and hear the presentation of the overall political report, the review report of the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, and the report on amendments and supplements to the Charter of the Vietnam Trade Union.

In the afternoon of the same day, delegates will take part in thematic discussions focusing on the representation, care, and protection of the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of trade union members and workers; the development of union membership and organizational strengthening; reform of trade union finances; communication and advocacy work; and emulation movements for excellent labor performance, contributing to economic growth targets.

Delegations attending the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term lays wreaths and pays tribute at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh on the morning of June 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegations attending the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress for the 2026–2031 term laid wreaths at the Monument to the Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son Street, Hanoi, on the morning of June 3.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh