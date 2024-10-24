Delegation of Xinhua News Agency visits Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper

The delegation of Xinhua News Agency (China) led by Head Duan Xianju of the Guangxi Branch yesterday visited Ho Chi Minh City-located Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper.

﻿ At the meeting in SGGP newspaper headquarter in HCMC

Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Thanh Loi and Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh of SGGP Newspaper welcomed the Chinese delegation. Deputy Head Do Quyet Thang of the Propaganda - Press and Publishing Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda Department, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh introduced the delegation from Xinhua News Agency to the organizational structure of the website of SGGP Newspaper’s Chinese edition which is part of the SGGP Newspaper.

According to Deputy Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Ngoc Anh, the staff of SGGP Hoa Van (Chinese Edition) Newspaper with ethnic Chinese people accounts for more than 78 percent. In addition to information translated from SGGP Newspaper and Vietnam News Agency, SGGP Chinese version publishes information about the Chinese community in Vietnam and international news. In which, Xinhua is a reliable source of information for SGGP Newspaper’s Chinese edition.

Thanking SGGP Newspaper for using Xinhua News Agency's information, Editor-in-Chief Duan Xianju stated that through SGGP Newspaper’s Chinese version, Xinhua News Agency has learned more information about Vietnam's development achievements. Briefly introducing Xinhua News Agency, Head Duan Xianju said that Xinhua News Agency has 93 years of development, 31 provinces and cities in China have branches, 183 branches abroad with more than 10,000 employees, reporters, and editors.

The newspaper offices regularly organize many activities, including exchanges with international press agencies.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to cooperate closely and exchange experiences in journalism activities in the future.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Anh Quan