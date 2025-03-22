Delegation of journalists from Ho Chi Minh City supports poor people in Ca Mau

A delegation of journalists from Ho Chi Minh City and several centrally-run press agencies conducted a working trip in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau.

The delegation members included Journalist Tran Trong Dung, Vice President of the Vietnam Journalists Association in the Southern region; Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and leaders from various media agencies.

Additionally, Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Chief Justice of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court Le Thanh Phong and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Nguyen Thi Thanh Hien participated in the working trip.

As for local authorities, Nguyen Ho Hai, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee along with leaders of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee and various departments of Ca Mau Province received the working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation handed over approximately VND4 billion (US$156,291) in financial support for social welfare projects across the Mekong Delta province.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presents a symbolic board of donations worth VND100 million (US$3,907) to a representaive of Hoa My Primary School in Cai Nuoc District, Ca Mau Province to install and purchase library equipment.

At the reception, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presented scholarships worth VND50 million (US$1,954) to students with difficult circumstances, and VND100 million (US$3,907) to Hoa My Primary School in Cai Nuoc District, Ca Mau Province to install and purchase library equipment through the “Lighting Up Hope – Overcoming Difficulties to Go to School” program, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper presents a symbolic board of donations worth VND50 million (US$1,954) to a representaive of Hoa My Primary School in Cai Nuoc District, Ca Mau Province to support students with difficult circumstances.

In his speech at the working session, on behalf of the local authorities, Vice Chairman of the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Minh Luan extended his thankfulness for the support and assistance of the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same day, a working delegation from the Office of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee, led by Chief of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Office Pham Hong Son, paid a visit and presented gifts to poor and near-poor households as well as students in difficult circumstances in U Minh District, Ca Mau Province.

The delegation distributed 50 gift packages worth VND2 million (US$78.1) each package to poor and near-poor households. Another 50 gift packages including VND2 million (US$78.1) in cash and other gifts each were given to local students in difficult circumstances.

These gifts were contributed by sponsors and businesses through the mobilization and connection efforts of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Office.

By Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong