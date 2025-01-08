Delegation from HCMC visits officers, soldiers of Naval Region 4 Command

On the afternoon of January 7, a working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City paid a visit and extended Tet greetings to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4 Command and its affiliated units on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

The working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visits, encourages and extends Tet greetings to the officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 4 Command.

The delegation included leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

On behalf of the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City congratulated the collective of Naval Region 4 as the unit was awarded the title of “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces”.

The delegates warmly inquired and encouraged the officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4 Command, affiliated units and Naval Region 4.

Representatives of Naval Brigade 189 present commemorative gifts to the delegation.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc believed that the officers and soldiers would make their efforts to accomplish excellently their duties for the 15th anniversary of Naval Brigade 189, the 50th anniversary of Naval Region 4 and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the reunification of the country.

Chairman Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Tet greetings to officers and soldiers of Naval Region 4 and their families.

The delegation visits Naval Brigade 189.

The delegates visit the frigate Tran Hung Dao.

After that, the delegation visited officers and soldiers at Naval Region 4 Command, Cam Ranh International Port, Naval Brigade 189. They also toured the frigate Tran Hung Dao, the HQ 183 - Ho Chi Minh City Kilo submarine and others.

By Truong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong