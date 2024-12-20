National

Defense expo exhibits military devices of advanced defense industries worldwide

Exhibitors from countries worldwide have brought their military powers including modern weapons and military equipment to the 2024 International Defense Exhibition, which take places at Gia Lam Airport, Hanoi from December 19-22.

December 20 is the second day of the 2024 International Defense Exhibition.

Of them, several countries with advanced defense industries such as the USA, China, Iran, India and the Czech Republic made a mark by displaying their cutting-edge weapons at the exhibition.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of National Defence Day (December 22, 1989-2024).

Some images of the booth displaying military equipment and devices from Iran

This space showcases various unmanned aerial devices, missile engines and warheads.
Some images at the Russian Federation’s booth at the exhibition

The booth displaying military equipment and devices of the Russian Federation receives a lot of interest.
The Russian booth displays models of helicopters, tanks and armored vehicles.
Unmanned aerial devices can conduct attack targets from the air.
Warheads are showcased at the international defense exhibition.
Some images of defense equipment from the United States

At the 2024 International Defense Exhibition, the American C-130 transport aircraft is placed right at the entrance of the exhibition space.
The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces
A new missile launching system of the U.S. is showcased inside the U.S. exhibition booth.

Some images at the booth of China

China showcases several unmanned aerial devices.

Some images at the Czech Republic’s booth at the exhibition

New firearm models from the Czech Republic attract visitors.
By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

