Defense expo exhibits military devices of advanced defense industries worldwide

Of them, several countries with advanced defense industries such as the USA, China, Iran, India and the Czech Republic made a mark by displaying their cutting-edge weapons at the exhibition.
The exhibition aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of National Defence Day (December 22, 1989-2024).
Some images of the booth displaying military equipment and devices from Iran
Some images at the Russian Federation’s booth at the exhibition
Some images of defense equipment from the United States
Some images at the booth of China
Some images at the Czech Republic’s booth at the exhibition