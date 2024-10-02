Decree promotes electronic payments in transport sector

The Government has just issued a decree on electronic payments for road traffic, effective from October 1.

The Ministry of Transport will build an electronic payment database management system to share with service providers. (Photo: VNA)

To Nam Toan, from the Department for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN), said that the Law on Roads had separate regulations on electronic payments for road transport.

These include payment of fees, prices, and services related to the transport activities of road vehicles through transport accounts.

Regarding the electronic payment implementation model, the Ministry of Transport would build a database management system to share with service providers, said Toan.

Regarding the implementation of converting toll collection accounts to traffic accounts connecting non-cash payment means, while providing a roadmap, the DRVN has anticipated issues to ensure connection between service providers and non-cash payment means suppliers.

Currently, two providers of non-stop automatic toll collection were deploying this service, he said.

In particular, the Vietnam Digital Transport JSC (VDTC) under the military-run telecom service provider Viettel has connected the Viettel Pay wallet to the toll collection account.

Transferring money from the toll account to a non-cash payment method is enough to immediately convert the traffic account connected to the non-cash payment method.

In the future, other providers such as Visa can sign contracts with VETC, and VDTC to connect payment methods and vehicle owners can choose Visa wallets to connect payments.

Vietnamplus