National

Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway to be implemented under BOT contract

SGGP

The construction of Phase 1 of the Dau Giay-Tan Phu Expressway will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, using a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

tanphu-7908-6501.jpg
Map of the Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway

On June 5, in Hanoi, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) signed a contract with the consortium of Truong Hai-Son Hai Transport Infrastructure Development for the implementation of the construction project.

This is the first project in which the Ministry of Transport has organized a bidding process to select an investor in accordance with the Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). It also marks the first time the Ministry has delegated and authorized the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to directly sign a contract with the investor and the project enterprise.

The project has a total investment of over VND8.4 trillion (over US$322 million), with more than VND7.1 trillion (roughly US$272 million) mobilized by the investor. The state will contribute around VND1.3 trillion (nearly US$50 million) for land clearance. The construction is expected to last approximately 24 months, followed by an operational and toll collection period of 16 years and 11 months.

Related News
By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Dau Giay-Tan Phu Expressway public-private partnership (PPP) model build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement Directorate for Roads of Viet Nam (DRVN) consortium of Truong Hai-Son Hai Transport Infrastructure Development

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn