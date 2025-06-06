Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway to be implemented under BOT contract

The construction of Phase 1 of the Dau Giay-Tan Phu Expressway will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, using a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement.

Map of the Dau Giay – Tan Phu Expressway

On June 5, in Hanoi, the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) signed a contract with the consortium of Truong Hai-Son Hai Transport Infrastructure Development for the implementation of the construction project.

This is the first project in which the Ministry of Transport has organized a bidding process to select an investor in accordance with the Law on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). It also marks the first time the Ministry has delegated and authorized the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to directly sign a contract with the investor and the project enterprise.

The project has a total investment of over VND8.4 trillion (over US$322 million), with more than VND7.1 trillion (roughly US$272 million) mobilized by the investor. The state will contribute around VND1.3 trillion (nearly US$50 million) for land clearance. The construction is expected to last approximately 24 months, followed by an operational and toll collection period of 16 years and 11 months.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh