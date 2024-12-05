Dak Lak celebrates 50th liberation anniversary

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak will organize a series of activities, including a coffee festival, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Victory of Buon Ma Thuot City (March 10, 1975–2024).

The 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2023 marks the 49th anniversary of the Victory of Buon Ma Thuot City. (Photo: SGGP)

The events will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the campaign to liberate Dak Lak (March 10, 1975–2024).

The celebration will include an incense offering to commemorate fallen soldiers at the Martyrs Cemetery and the national historic-cultural relic of Buon Ma Thuot prison, a parade, a seminar on the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory, a photo exhibition on the construction and development of Dak Lak, and a wide range of cultural and arts activities.

Types of coffee are dislayed at the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

The highlight is the 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, which is scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 9-13.

The coffee festival will include a series of activities, such as an exhibition on Vietnam’s coffee culture and OCOP products, a seminar on the development of coffee, an international trade conference, a barista competition, and others.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh