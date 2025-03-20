Da Nang seaport investment requires VND31.5 trillion

The Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration has submitted a detailed development plan for Da Nang’s seaport areas for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, to the Ministry of Construction.

The proposed investment for the seaport’s expansion is estimated at over VND31.5 trillion.

According to the Vietnam Maritime and Waterway Administration’s data, by the end of 2024, Da Nang’s seaports handled 13.88 million tons of cargo, mainly through Tien Sa Port. From 2020 to 2024, cargo volume grew at an average annual rate of 5.9 percent, while passenger traffic increased by 14.88 percent.

Currently, cargo throughput at Da Nang’s ports has exceeded projections outlined in the Central Coastal Region seaport development plan by 2020, with an orientation to 2030. Container volume has surpassed forecasts by around 39 percent, and Tien Sa Port alone is operating at 11.68 percent to 31.16 percent over capacity.

By 2030, Da Nang’s seaports are expected to handle 23-29 million tons of cargo annually, with passenger volume estimated between 532,000 and 597,000 travelers.

To meet this demand, an investment of VND31.51 trillion is planned, including VND8.24 trillion for public maritime infrastructure and VND23.27 trillion for port expansion. Funding will prioritize shared infrastructure, the Lien Chieu port area, and maritime safety projects such as anchorage zones, storm shelters, and traffic monitoring systems.

Expanding and upgrading Da Nang’s seaports will ease pressure on Tien Sa Port while enhancing the Central region’s maritime transport capacity. The project is expected to boost Da Nang’s socio-economic development and strengthen its position in the global logistics network.

