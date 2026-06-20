Da Nang, Denmark step up cooperation in green urban development

On June 20, at APEC Park, the Da Nang People’s Committee, in coordination with the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, launched the event “Da Nang - Copenhagen: A Green Journey along the Han River."

The cycling journey through the central streets of Da Nang, helping spread the message of a green lifestyle (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to mark the upcoming 55th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic relations (1971-2026).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Tran Chi Cuong, said that Denmark is one of Vietnam’s important partners in the fields of sustainable development, green growth and energy transition. Cooperation with Danish partners has provided Da Nang with valuable experience in urban planning, environmental management, and green infrastructure development.

Advanced models from Copenhagen serve as an important reference source, contributing to the orientation of policy improvement and enhancing the quality of urban development towards a modern, sustainable, and people-centered approach.

Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Tran Chi Cuong, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz shared that Copenhagen and Da Nang have many similarities, as both are dynamic coastal port cities pursuing the goals of sustainable development and green urban development.

He expressed his impression of the community’s enthusiastic response to the event, while believing that the cooperation between Denmark and Da Nang will continue to expand in the fields of green transition, sustainable urban development, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

The highlight of the program was a cycling activity involving more than 300 delegates, who rode through the city’s central streets and iconic landmarks such as APEC Park and Dragon Bridge, spreading the message of a green lifestyle, encouraging the use of environmentally friendly means of transport, and raising public awareness of sustainable development.

At the exhibition (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the event, a thematic exhibition, taking place from June 20 to 22 at APEC Park, showcases images of Copenhagen — one of the leading models of green urban development, sustainable transport and cycling culture. The exhibition also features impressive images of Da Nang’s landscapes, culture, daily life and development achievements.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh