A Vietnam classical music festival (VCMF) will be held for the first time in the Central Highlands resort city of Da Lat – the UNESCO Creative Music City - from March 10-17.

Da Lat to host first Vietnam classical music festival from March 10-17 (Photo: VNA)

The event is expected to attract about 30,000 music lovers with numerous classical music works performed by both domestic and foreign artists from Arietta, Song Hong Ensemble, Schubert in a Mug, Vietnam Youth Music Institute - VYMI, and Vietnam Youth Orchestra, among others.



According to the organiser, a series of spectacular events will be held during the festival, including the “Sound of Brass” concert, the “Mua yeu” (Season of Love) opera concert with classic excerpts, especially those from Mozart’s “the Magic Flute”, and a seminar on “classical music for everyone”.

On the occasion, a special exhibition of works of the late painter Nguyen Tu Nghiem – one of the four most influential painters in 20th-century Vietnam, along with Bui Xuan Phai, Nguyen Sang, and Duong Bich Lien – will be held.

Da Lat received the prestigious title of “UNESCO Creative Music City” at a ceremony on December 30, 2023.



In Vietnam, Hanoi was the first city to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019.

UNESCO launched the Creative Cities Network in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that recognise creativity as a significant factor of their development. The network recognises seven factors – craft and folk arts, media, film, design, gastronomy, literature, and music – as creative fields.



As of 2023, 301 cities around the world have become members of this network, including 61 cities in the field of music.

VNA