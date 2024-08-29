Da Lat launches "Da Lat Art Map" of tourist sightseeing, attractions

The People's Committee of Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong in coordination with the UNESCO Office in Vietnam and No.7 Art Co., Ltd held a ceremony to launch the “Da Lat Art Map” on August 29.

The “Da Lat Art Map” provides around 60 tourist attractions in the central area of Da Lat City and neighboring areas that are divided into eight groups based on various purposes, such as historical and heritage sites, natural landscapes, exhibition spaces, and art venues, and music and entertainment spots.

The Da Lat Art Map was created in 2020 to develop, preserve, and promote distinctive cultural identities. It is one of the three key initiatives the Da Lat City People's Committee committed to implementing when the resort town was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

Chairman of the Da Lat City People's Committee Dang Quang Tu speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of office and UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, Jonathan Baker said that Since joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in terms of music, Da Lat City has actively participated in international and regional events of the network, and developed an action plan to carry out the city’s commitments to the network.

The Da Lat Art Map will help shape the city's cultural and creative ecosystem and serve as a valuable tool for visitors to travel the city effectively. Additionally, it will assist state agencies in managing and promoting heritage and creative spaces better, the Head of the Office and UNESCO Representative to Vietnam added.

Head of office and UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, Jonathan Baker speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Da Lat City People's Committee Dang Quang Tu said that the creation of the Da Lat Art Map is one of the three initiatives aiming at strengthening the role of culture and creativity in the city's sustainable development, connecting and introducing art destinations, cultural and music performance venues, and the city's scenic spots.

The Da Lat Art Map is not just a navigation tool but also a bridge between artists, art institutions, and the community. It helps unveil interesting stories about history, culture, and creativity, and promotes the sustainable development of the tourism and art sectors of the city of music, he emphasized.

Visitors can scan a QR code at tourist attractions to gain information about tourist attractions from the Art Map or receive a free printed copy at Da Lat Train Station and other locations.

Da Lat Art Map

Visitors can scan a QR code at tourist attractions to gain information about tourist attractions from the Art Map. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh