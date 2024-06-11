Da Lat City dismantles work on golf club buildings

The Urban Management Department of Da Lat City in Lam Dong Province on June 11 had a working session with DL Royal Joint Stock Company on dismantling the illegal construction work.

Deputy head of the Urban Management Department of Da Lat City Ho Ngoc Nam said that according to the regulations, after the investor’s plan for the demolition of illegal buildings is approved, the city’s functional departments will inspect demolition activities to ensure the safety compliance.

The People's Committee of Da Lat City previously asked DL Royal Joint Stock Company to tear down all illegal work of the Golf Club building project in Dalat Golf Course covering an area of more than 20,000 square meters on Cu Hill within 15 days, starting on May 21.

On May 29, the Department of Construction of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong decided to revoke the construction permit for a part of the basement of the service building in Dalat Golf Course on Cu Hill with an area of over 2,600 square meters.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Lam Dong Province also conducted a review of the implementation of land and environmental regulations carried out by DL Royal Joint Stock Company and acknowledged the addition of the golf club buildings with a total area of 15,670 square meters, including over 5,600 square meters of protection forest in the 10th project adjustment on June 15, 2022, that is against Government Decree No. 52/2020 / ND-CP on construction investment and golf course business.

DL Royal Joint Stock Company previously sent a letter on dismantling the illegal construction work of the Golf Club building project in Dalat Golf Course to the People's Committee of Da Lat City. The demolition of illegal buildings began at 9 a.m. on June 11.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh