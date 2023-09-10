SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism

SGGP
Cuc Phuong National Park was recognized as “Asia’s Leading National Park” at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which was held in HCMC on September 6, for the 5th consecutive time.
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 1
A hundred-year-old tree in Cuc Phuong National Park (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)

The national park has attracted visitors with its wonderful natural beauty, rich biodiversity and attractive tourism activities. It proves that the management boards and the community have constantly made all efforts to preserve and develop sustainable tourism.

Located in Ninh Binh Province, around 120km southwest of Hanoi, Cuc Phuong National Park is the oldest and largest national park in Vietnam.

Currently, Cuc Phuong National Park has three conservation programs. These include endangered and rare primate rescue, carnivore and pangolin conservation, and conservation of freshwater turtles and some other wildlife (deer, pheasants, and monkeys).

Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 2

The beauty of the vegetation and plants on the limestone mountains in Cuc Phuong National Park (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 3
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 4
Park rangers patrol Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 5
The special task force rescues wild animals trapped by hunters. (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 6
Rescuing trapped and injured animals (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 7
Reasling animals back into the wild (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism ảnh 8
Students take a trip to explore caves in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
By Chi Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh

