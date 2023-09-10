Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism

Cuc Phuong National Park was recognized as “Asia’s Leading National Park” at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which was held in HCMC on September 6, for the 5th consecutive time.

The national park has attracted visitors with its wonderful natural beauty, rich biodiversity and attractive tourism activities. It proves that the management boards and the community have constantly made all efforts to preserve and develop sustainable tourism.

Located in Ninh Binh Province, around 120km southwest of Hanoi, Cuc Phuong National Park is the oldest and largest national park in Vietnam.

Currently, Cuc Phuong National Park has three conservation programs. These include endangered and rare primate rescue, carnivore and pangolin conservation, and conservation of freshwater turtles and some other wildlife (deer, pheasants, and monkeys).