Cuc Phuong National Park keen on developing sustainable tourism
SGGP
Cuc Phuong National Park was recognized as “Asia’s Leading National Park” at the 2023 World Travel Awards (WTA), which was held in HCMC on September 6, for the 5th consecutive time.
A hundred-year-old tree in Cuc Phuong National Park (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
The national park has attracted visitors with its wonderful natural beauty, rich biodiversity and attractive tourism activities. It proves that the management boards and the community have constantly made all efforts to preserve and develop sustainable tourism.
Located in Ninh Binh Province, around 120km southwest of Hanoi, Cuc Phuong National Park is the oldest and largest national park in Vietnam.
Currently, Cuc Phuong National Park has three conservation programs. These include endangered and rare primate rescue, carnivore and pangolin conservation, and conservation of freshwater turtles and some other wildlife (deer, pheasants, and monkeys).
The beauty of the vegetation and plants on the limestone mountains in Cuc Phuong National Park (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Park rangers patrol Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
The special task force rescues wild animals trapped by hunters. (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Rescuing trapped and injured animals (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Reasling animals back into the wild (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)
Students take a trip to explore caves in Cuc Phuong National Park. (Photo courtesy of Cuc Phuong National Park)