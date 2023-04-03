Cuba pays special attentions to ties with Vietnam: Cuban leader

Cuba always pays special attention to the all-round ties with Vietnam, including cooperation in maintaining historical memories, stated First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Hosting a Vietnamese delegation from the Ministry of National Defence who is in Cuba to produce a documentary series about the Vietnam-Cuba defense relations, the Cuban leader hailed the coordination between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba (FAR) in completing the first episode, entitled “Two hearts beat as one”, as part of the series named “Vietnam-Cuba defence relations: 60 years of construction and development”.

Two hearts beat as one is what Cuba always feels with Vietnamese brothers, underlined the Cuban leader.

The same day, FAR Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Álvaro López Miera also had a meeting with the Vietnamese delegation, during which he expressed pleasure about the joint efforts of the two sides in work. He said he hopes the second and third episodes of the series will finish soon. The documentary series have been shot in many localities of the Caribbean country. It is one of the five products constituting a historical record on the defense relations between the two nations. The first episode was screened on the Vietnam Television and National Defence TV channels, and handed over to FAR.

Vietnam has always stood by the side of the Cuban Government and people in its struggle for national sovereignty and economic development process. Vietnam is currently the second largest trade partner of Cuba from Asia and Oceania, and a major investor in the island nation.