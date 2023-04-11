Cu Chi District receives Third-class Independence Medal

Cu Chi District in HCMC on April 11 held a ceremony to receive the State President’s Third-class Independence Medal and review the patriotic emulation movement and administrative reform tasks in 2022.

In addition, the district received the State President’s Third-class Labor Medal given to the Covid-19 Field Hospital No.1 and Cu Chi District’s Social Security Center; the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit presented to two individuals; and certificates of merit of Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee offered to collectives and individuals.

Attending the event was former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Commander of the HCMC High Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Vo Van Hoan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated the district’s achievements in the patriotic emulation movement. The Third-class Labor Medal and noble awards of the State, Government and HCMC that were given to Cu Chi District aim to honor the spirit of determination and creativity in building the homeland and fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic of the locality’s collectives and individuals, Ms. Le stressed.

She asked the district to need effective solutions for developing a patriotic emulation movement widely that is closely associated with political tasks, discovering and promoting typical examples.

The locality should especially pay attention to thought of patriotic emulation, emulation and commendation work, and strengthen the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

On this occasion, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien launched a patriotic emulation movement in 2023, and set a goal of implementing and exceeding the target of 25 missions and solutions for socioeconomic development.

The district will continue to strengthen discipline at all State apparatuses, improve the quality and responsibility of cadres and civil servants, accelerate digital transformation and building digital government, support and encourage start-ups, and strengthen the studying and following of Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality, and style.