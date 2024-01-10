Cu Chi asked to improve quality of grassroots political system’s activities

The Party Committee of Cu Chi District in HCMC held a conference to review the Party building works and construction of political system in 2023, and carry out tasks in 2024 on January 10.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le asked the Party Committee of Cu Chi District to strengthen the quality of the political system’s activities to reach a good performance in mass mobilization work.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

She highly appreciated the achievements of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District in 2023 and asked the district to speed up the completion of its tasks and targets, including effectively implementing the theme for 2024 of the HCMC Party Committee, accelerating the disbursement of investment capital from the beginning of the year, especially for the large projects and key projects, and others of the group C assigned by the city, strengthening implementation of Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the city, arranging the administrative apparatus and personnel work at ward-level.

She requested the district need to care for disadvantaged people, old people living alone, orphaned children, and individuals and families credited with meritorious service to the country in the upcoming Tet holidays.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) and leaders of Cu Chi District attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the district should promote the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle” program associated with building Ho Chi Minh cultural space at State agencies, honor and develop typical outstanding individuals and collectives in working and studying

Last year, Cu Chi District achieved encouraging results in economic, cultural, and social development activities. The disbursement rate of public investment capital reached more than VND1,039 billion (US$42.4 million), accounting for 96.2 percent, up 2 percent compared to the same period last year.

At the conference, the Party Committee of Cu Chi District offered certificates of merit to 58 collectives and nine individuals who had excellent achievements in Party building and construction of the political system.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents certificates of merit to outstanding collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District offers flowers to the local State agencies. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh