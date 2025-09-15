Counter check-in to be available for passengers with checked bags from December

From December 2025, airline check-in at the counter will only be available for passengers with checked baggage and special passengers.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive aimed at integrating technology solutions into public services for citizens and businesses. The directive, No. 24/CT-TTg, focuses on leveraging electronic identification and authentication systems.

Passengers wait to do check-in procedures at Tan Son Nhat Airport (Photo: SGGP)

A key initiative outlined in the directive is the application of biometric technology for traffic procedures. The Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance, and provincial People's Committees, is tasked with developing and implementing biometric technology on the VNeID electronic identification and authentication system. The directive mandates that this technology be fully implemented at 100 percent of airports nationwide by October.

In addition, it is to be deployed at urban railway stations, Hanoi Station, and selected parking facilities in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by 2025.

The directive assigns the Ministry of Finance to instruct Vietnam Airports Corporation to require all standard passengers to use a biometric solution linked to their VNeID for all airport procedures, including ticket purchase, check-in, security screening, and boarding, starting December 1. This requirement applies to all passengers except those with checked baggage and special needs.

Furthermore, a directive calls for the development of new utilities on the VNeID application to support 25 online public services. Effective October 1, public administration centers will no longer accept paper documents for these essential services, instead relying on data extraction.

In an effort to streamline administrative procedures, provincial and municipal People's Committees have been directed to ensure that public administrative service centers are adequately equipped with necessary resources. This includes providing sufficient machinery, equipment, and a full complement of staff, including civil servants, public employees, and members of youth and trade union organizations. These personnel are tasked with guiding and assisting individuals in need.

Furthermore, the directive has been issued that public service facilities are not permitted to require citizens to submit original or physical copies of documents that have already been integrated into and can be verified through the VNeID application. When a citizen presents the corresponding information from their VNeID account, it is to be accepted as a valid substitute for the physical documents.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan