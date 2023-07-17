Cooperation ties between HCMC and India continue to be promoted

Ho Chi Minh City always listens to the feedback from Indian businesses and people living and working in the city, thereby contributing to bilateral cooperation promotion.

This content was emphasized by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai at a reception for Ambassador of India to Vietnam Sandeep Arya.

Speaking at the meeting, the Indian ambassador said that his country has been making efforts to strengthen connectivity and cooperation ties with partners, including Vietnam to maintain growth momentum in the context of the global economic slowdown.

According to him, many Indian corporations and businesses are concerned and desire to learn about business and investment opportunities in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy, information technology, science and technology in Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

As for cooperation between Indian localities and Ho Chi Minh City, India is speeding up the completion of contents for signing a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between Mumbai and Ho Chi Minh City.

The Indian ambassador said that the coming visit of Ho Chi Minh City’s delegation to Mumbai will be a good opportunity for HCMC to introduce to Indian businesses about its potentials, investment and business opportunities, thereby enhancing cooperation between the two sides in many fields.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to welcome delegations from the Indian Government, localities and businesses. Indian businesses can invest in three infrastructure projects through the form of investment, financial provision or contract management for completing the system of seven metro lines with a length of 200 kilometers, railway systems connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh airport, Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

In the field of science and technology, the city planned to establish an advanced technology institute with eight fields, including artificial intelligence and biotechnology. In the software field, the city has many information technology enterprises capable of becoming Indian investors' partners.

Ho Chi Minh City hoped to soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Mumbai City as well as soon organize an inauguration ceremony for the statue of Indian politician, leader, activist and lawyer Mahatma Gandhi, who had played an important role in India's struggle for Independence against British rule in India, at Tao Dan Park.

The city is now urgently completing its general plan. Moreover, the National Assembly of Vietnam has just passed Resolution 98 to further create conditions for HCMC to exploit resources, create development momentum, and quickly solve and remove the difficulties of projects.

Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized that the international business community in Ho Chi Minh City has contributed significantly to the city’s development. Therefore, the city's leaders are responsible for taking care of international enterprises in the city, including the Indian ones.

Additionally, the city is always ready to listen to the feedback from Indian business community and Indian people in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to further promoting bilateral cooperation, added Mr. Mai.