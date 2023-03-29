Cooperation between border localities contributes to Vietnam-China ties

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highlighted the contributions of exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese border localities and China’s Yunnan province to the development of bilateral relations in various spheres over the past time.

At a reception for Wang Ning on March 28, Secretary of Yunnan province's Party Committee, the Vietnamese Party leader spoke highly of Wang’s visit in the context of the relations between the two Parties and countries growing fruitfully with substantive progress.

Wang is in Vietnam for a visit and to co-chair a conference of party secretaries of the Vietnamese northern border provinces of Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Dien Bien, and Yunnan.

General Secretary Trong lauded the coordination between Vietnam’s Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Lai Chau and Dien Bien provinces, and Yunnan in organizing the third annual conference between secretaries of their provincial Party committees, which put forth cooperation orientations and plans in the time ahead.

He expressed his hope that the localities will be the pioneers in materializing common perceptions reached by high-ranking leaders of the two countries, and concretize the joint statement issued during his official visit to China last year, contributing to fostering cooperation and traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries.

Wang, in reply, voiced his support of the host’s suggestions on orientations to forge cooperation between the border localities.

The guest noted that cooperation and friendship between Yunnan and Vietnamese border provinces have made practical progress, and their exchange mechanisms have been maintained effectively.

Wang affirmed that Yunnan will continue its close coordination with Vietnamese localities in promoting and implementing the common perceptions and important agreements reached by the two Parties' General Secretaries, as well as common perceptions reached at the conference between secretaries of party committees of Vietnam’s northwestern provinces and Yunnan.

More efforts will be made to enhance all-level exchanges and substantive, mutually beneficial cooperation between the sides, especially in economy-trade, agriculture and tourism, and to manage the shared borderline well, he promised.

Earlier the same day, Wang had a meeting with Le Hoai Trung, a member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations, during which the two sides compared notes on orientations for exchanges and cooperation between Yunnan and Vietnamese localities, including border ones.