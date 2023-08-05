Contest launched to enhance propaganda about nation's history

A contest was launched to increase propaganda about the nation's history amongst teachers and students.

The Ministry of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training in Hanoi yesterday launched the contest ‘Learning about the history of patriotic traditions’ in 2023.

The contest carried out by the Education and Times newspaper is an activity in the Prime Minister's Project on supporting information about ethnicity and religion as well as enhancing propaganda about the nation's history, patriotism, national tradition of the building of the country and task of national construction and defense amongst teachers and students.

At the same time, the contest is expected to disseminate Vietnamese moral values and human personality, outstanding ethnic minority students, shinning examples in environmental protection and the preservation of the national cultural identity in addition to raising students' awareness of legal knowledge and positive values about beliefs and religions in social life.

Education administrators, teachers and employees who have been working in the education sector, students, and parents are eligible for participating in the contest.

Entries should be about the history, patriotic traditions, ethics and lifestyle of youth in the socialist era, the beauty in lifestyle and training the will according to the codes of conduct, nice ways of thinking, good students, teachers of ethnic minorities, religions, and shining examples in environmental protection and preservation of the national cultural identity.

Entries could be sent via email: cuocthilichsu.gdtd@gmail.com.

The closing ceremony and awarding ceremony is expected to be held at the end of 2023.