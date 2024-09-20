Consulate General of Indonesia in HCMC celebrates Indonesia's Independence Day

The Consulate General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a ceremony to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 - 2024).

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Ngoc Hai extended warm congratulations on the Republic of Indonesia’s Independence Day to Agustaviano Sofjan, the Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, along with consulate officials and the Indonesian business community and citizens in the city.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (second from left) attends the ceremony making the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia's Independence Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Vice Chairman Duong Ngoc Hai said that Indonesia, as one of the founding members of ASEAN, along with the positivity and vision of the country, has made significant contributions to the development of the community and promoted peace, prosperity and solidarity in Southeast Asia.

Delegates from two countries attend the celebration.(Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Vietnam is now Indonesia's strategic partner in ASEAN and the relationship has always been treasured, cultivated and increasingly developed effectively in the various fields of politics, diplomacy, defense, security, economics, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges, added Mr. Hai.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Ngoc Hai extends congratulations to the Republic of Indonesia on its Independence Day at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Notably, trade continues to be a bright spot in the economic relationship between the two nations as bilateral trade reached nearly US$14 billion in 2023, a significant increase compared to previous years. Indonesia and Vietnam eyed US$18 billion in bilateral trade by 2028. ​

Of which, trade turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and Indonesia accounted for about 30 percent of the total trade turnover between Vietnam and Indonesia in 2023, reflecting the city’s important role as an investment and business hub for Indonesian enterprises.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Ngoc Hai extended sincere gratitude and appreciation from the city’s leaders to the Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City and the consulate officials for their constant efforts in the development of relations between the two countries in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Indonesia in particular.

Besides, the Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee sent sincere good wishes for the flourishing friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Indonesian Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Indonesian Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan indicated that Vietnam and Indonesia would celebrate 70 years of the diplomatic relations in 2025.

Consul General Agustaviano Sofjan believed that the strategic partnership would continue to promote prosperity for both nations.

