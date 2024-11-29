Consulate General of Australia in Ho Chi Minh City celebrates its establishment

The Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 celebrated the 30th anniversary of its establishment.

Delivering her opening remarks, Australian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Mrs. Sarah Hooper briefly introduced the formation processes, activities, and development of the Australian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City over the past 30 years.

The Australian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City extended her thankfulness to the authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City for their attention, support and valuable contributions to the ever-growing relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Australia.

On behalf of the Government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung thanked Consul General Sarah Hooper along with the leaders and staff of the Australian Consulate General for their significant and important contributions throughout the past 30 years.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

He expressed his pleasure at the role of the Australian Consulate General over the passing time for promoting policy dialogue and enhancing cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Australian partners; as well as the role of a pioneer in many practical and meaningful activities.

Ho Chi Minh City guaranteed to continue its partnership with the Australian Consulate General to further expand and deepen the cooperative relationship between the two sides.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung sent wishes for the relationship between Vietnam and Australia to become stronger and more developed.

Immediately after the speeches, the “1994-2024: Then and Now” discussion between domestic and international delegates took place.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong