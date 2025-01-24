Construction of new schools in HCMC nears completion amidst festive urgency

Construction projects for new schools in Ho Chi Minh City progress rapidly as workers race against time to ensure completion ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

The cluster of 3 new schools in Ward 6 in Tan Binh District is expected to be completed in March 2025.

These new schools are not just buildings; they are symbols of hope and ambition, inspiring students and teachers alike and propelling the educational landscape of Ho Chi Minh City towards a brighter future.

Exactly one year after the groundbreaking ceremony, the cluster of 3 public schools on an area of ​​over 50,000 square meters in Ward 6 of Tan Binh District is about to be completed. With a total cost of over VND1,150 billion, the cluster of schools includes Son Ca Kindergarten, Hung Vuong Primary School, and Mac Dinh Chi Secondary School. Currently, the construction volume reaching about 95 percent is expected to be put into use on April 30, 2025 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

Director Hoang Vu Nam Anh of Construction and Construction Materials Company 2 expressed his joy when the new, modern and beautiful schools are gradually completing.

Resident Le Tuan Vu in Quarter 1 in Tan Binh District’s Ward 6 said that local residents eagerly anticipate the day their children can attend the newly constructed schools.

Chairman Lam Manh Cuong of Ward 6 People's Committee said that the construction of three spacious schools, a central park with green trees, and modernity in this area not only solves the problems of social evils and environmental pollution but also helps people enjoy practical educational values ​​for their children. Therefore, the ward administration continues to invest in sports training equipment, organize community activities to fully use the project.

In addition to Tan Binh District, other localities such as District 3, Binh Tan District, Hoc Mon District, Cu Chi District, Binh Chanh District are also racing against time to complete new school construction projects.

Vice Chairman Vu Chi Kien of Binh Tan District People's Committee said that to welcome the coming Lunar New Year, Binh Tan District has completed the project to build the new Trieu Quang Phuc Primary School with 30 classrooms on an area of ​​about 14,600 square meters. The project has a total investment of over VND 210 billion.

It is expected that in 2025, Binh Tan District will continue to invest in the remaining 16 schools out of a total of 23 projects arranged by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, bringing the total number of classrooms in the district to 2,238 classrooms.

Being the district with the highest student population in Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City faces immense pressure to accommodate the growing educational needs of its residents. To address this challenge, the city has undertaken a significant investment in educational infrastructure, including the completion of upgrades to the Vocational Education and Continuing Education Center and the commencement of construction on new schools such as Hiep Phu 1 Primary School, Hiep Phu 2 Primary School, and Tang Nhon Phu A Kindergarten, with a combined investment exceeding VND205 billion.

A new school in Hoc Mon outlying district

Construction of Linh Xuan 2 Kindergarten, Hiep Binh Phuoc Kindergarten, and expansions to Binh Trieu Primary School and Hoang Dieu Primary School are expected to be completed in time for the April 30 anniversary, said Director Nguyen Ngoc Tuan of the Thu Duc City Construction Investment Project Management Board.

In addition, from the second quarter to the end of the year, Thu Duc City will start construction and renovation of 13 other school projects, with a total investment of thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong, he said.

To commemorate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam on February 3, 2025, and to usher in the Lunar New Year, Hoc Mon District has successfully completed the construction of the new Tan Thoi Nhi 3 Primary School, as confirmed by Deputy Director Nguyen Dai Phong of the District Investment and Construction Project Management Board. This is one of 8 school projects in the city's 4,500 new classrooms project.

At the same time, the district has just organized the groundbreaking ceremony for the project to upgrade and expand Hoc Mon Town Secondary School with 31 classrooms and total investment of VND100 billion, the project to build the new Phan Cong Hon Secondary School with 22 classrooms worth VND70 billion. Four other projects, including VND305 billion Thoi Tam Thon 1 Secondary School, the first phase of My Hue Kindergarten, Son Ca Kindergarten, and Tan Hiep Kindergarten, will begin construction in the near future.

These new educational facilities will enable increased enrollment for double-shift learning, contributing to the successful celebration of important national and city holidays.

District 12 has completed 3 new school projects comprising 76 classrooms including Thanh Xuan Secondary School, a primary school in Nam Long residential area and one primary school in a 38ha resettlement area. The district will organize the groundbreaking ceremony to build a cluster of two new kindergartens and one high school in a 38ha resettlement area in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward.

Cu Chi District strived to complete the project to build the new Tan Thanh Dong 2 Secondary School in Tan Thanh Dong Commune this month. The school is located on an area of ​​over 3,000m square meters.

By Quang Huy - Translated By Anh Quan