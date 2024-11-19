Construction of historical site of Dam Doi - Cai Nuoc - Cha La Victory started

The Project Management Board of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has coordinated with relevant units to kick off the construction of the histocial site of the Dam Doi - Cai Nuoc - Cha La Victory on November 19.

At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The project covers an area of 29,540 square meters in Tran Phan Commune of Dam Doi District with a total investment of over VND106 billion (US$4.17 million). It is one of seven works to celebrate the 17th Ca Mau Province Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

On November 23, 1963, U Minh Battalion attacked Cha La stronghold and destroyed Dam Doi and Cai Nuoc bases and the important military stronghold of Cha La with the support of the local armed forces and people of the province.

This was the most powerful fight and achieved victory since the Dong Khoi Movement in 1960, marking a significant milestone in the revolutionary struggle of the Party Committee, people, and military forces of Ca Mau Province.

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh