Construction of green Can Gio project associated with planning task

The development of Thanh An island commune needs to be associated with the Can Gio international transshipment port project.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said at the 16th session of Can Gio District’s Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, which opened on December 14.

In addition, the district needs to focus on maintaining the Can Gio biosphere reserve associated with carbon credits, green transportation, green tourism, reducing plastic waste, and establishing green residential areas.

Regarding the disbursement of public investment capital, he requested Can Gio District to pay attention to reviewing, monitoring, and evaluating projects every day. The disbursement for large-scale projects must reach 80 percent.

Additionally, the district must continuously implement administrative reform, construction of e-government and digital government, and sustainable poverty reduction.

The city’s chairman asked the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the district’s Party Committee to strengthen the planning work, add major projects to the planning, and examine the construction and implementation of the green Can Gio project.

The district should effectively implement the special emulation movement to mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and build Ho Chi Minh cultural spaces at State agencies.

He also requested the Party Committee of Can Gio District to review the implementation results of the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee’s Resolution No.12-NQ/TU about development directions for Can Gio District until 2030 in order to exploit the sea-related advantages of this district to be a new driving force for the city growth; examine the concretization of Conclusion 14, Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC to solve the district’s problems; strengthen the implementation of major goals, delayed missions and low-level targets.

The Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee acknowledged the efforts and achievements that the Party Committee, government, and people of Can Gio District achieved in 2023.

He asked the Party Committee of the district to focus on directing, implementing, and concretizing HCMC’s theme for 2024 on Party building, and Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

