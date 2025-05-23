Construction Department mergers with Public Works, Transportation Department

The HCMC Department of Public Works and Transportation and the Department of Construction are merged into the new Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction.

The Ho Chi Minh City Construction Department announced its establishment in accordance with Resolution No. 26/NQ-HĐND of the 10th-term People's Council.

As announced, the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction is located at 60 Truong Dinh Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City.

The department’s branch 2 is located at 168 Pasteur Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1; and its branch 3 is located at 63 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1.

Application results related to construction and urban planning will be received and returned at the headquarters, while administrative documents related to public works and transportation will be handled at branch 3.

The Ho Chi Minh City Construction Department's branch 3 is located at 63 Ly Tu Trong Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC. (Photo: Thanh Hien)

The administrative procedures under the jurisdiction of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction are now publicly listed on the Public Service Portal. People and businesses can submit their documents in person at the two mentioned addresses, or online via the Public Service Portal at: https://dichvucong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn.

Besides, the official website of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction publishes information about the department’s activities, as well as legal information related to construction, urban planning, and public works and transportation in Ho Chi Minh City at: https://soxaydung.hochiminhcity.gov.vn.

Starting from May 1, 2025, individuals, organizations and businesses can contact and send feedback or suggestions to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction via the email sxd@tphcm.gov.vn, the hotline numbers as follows 028.39.320.575 for construction and urban planning matters and 028.38.222.777 for public works and transportation matters.

Previously, on May 13, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong presented decisions of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee regarding the appointment of the deputy directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction.

Accordingly, Mr. Tran Quang Lam, former director of the Public Works and Transportation Department, has been assigned as the acting director of the HCMC Department of Construction.

The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee also appointed Tran Hoang Quan, former director of the Department of Construction, to the new position of deputy director of the department.

At the 22nd session of the 10th-term Ho Chi Minh City People's Council held on April 18, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee submitted a proposal, and the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council passed a resolution to establish the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction from the merger of the HCMC Department of Construction and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Works and Transportation.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong