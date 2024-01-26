Congratulations extended to Australia on 236th National Day

President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on January 26 sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 236th National Day of Australia (January 26).

On the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated President of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.



Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.

VNA