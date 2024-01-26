International

Congratulations extended to Australia on 236th National Day

President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong on January 26 sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley on the 236th National Day of Australia (January 26).

On the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated President of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.

VNA

Tags

Australia National Day Of Australia David Hurley Anthony Albanese Australian Governor General

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn