Congratulations extended to Australia on 236th National Day

On the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue congratulated President of the Senate Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent congratulations to his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong.
