Concert to mark 30th anniversary of HBSO

A concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the HCMC Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will be held at the HCMC Opera House on August 25-26.

Two special music performances will see the participation of leading violinist Bui Cong Duy and invited artists, under the baton of the famous Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

On August 25, audiences will enjoy concerto Grosso for violin, piano, percussion and string Orchestra by Nguyen Manh Duy Linh. Linh received his Master's degree in composition from the Magnitogorsk Conservatory in Russia and is highly regarded for the music he composes for movies, HBSO's contemporary dance pieces and instrumental pieces for soloists and orchestras.

There will be the Double Concerto for Clarinet, Viola, and Orchestra in E minor, Op.88 by German composer Max Bruch.

The August 26 concert will begin with the concerto "Vietnam's Four Seasons" for violin and orchestra by composer Dang Hong Anh who received her master's degree from Russia’s National Academy of Music in 1998.

The show will end with the performance of Beethoven's concerto for Violin, Cello, and Piano.