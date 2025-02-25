Concert to celebrate Vietnam-Germany ties take place on February 28

A special music program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations will be held at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House on February 28.

The music performance themed “Berlin Im Licht—Berlin In The Light” is co-organized by the German Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, the Goethe-Institute in Ho Chi Minh City, AHK, and Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO).

The concert is a cultural exchange between outstanding Vietnamese and German artists, such as conductor Le Ha My, soprano Pham Khanh Ngoc, and artists of the HBSO, pianist Ferdinand von Seebach and world-renowned soprano Katharine Merhling, who has won the audience award "Goldener Vorhang" as Berlin's most popular actress seven times.

The concert will present to music lovers songs by the renowned German musician Kurt Weill, one of the most influential composers of the 20th century.

Kurt Weill was born in 1900 into a Jewish family. He collaborated with the famous German poet, playwright, and stage director Bertolt Brecht from 1927 to 1933 to create several notable musicals, such as Die Dreigroschenoper (The Threepenny Opera) in 1928. After moving to the United States in 1933, Kurt Weill shaped a new style of composing musicals, blending classical and popular music, reflecting humanistic values, fighting against injustice, and calling for mutual understanding.

