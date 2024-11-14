Culture/art

Concert promotes Vietnam-Italy cultural relation

SGGP

A special music night in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in HCMC will be held at the municipal Opera House on November 17.

italianmusic.jpg

The concert titled “A night of Italian music” is an appreciation and promotion of the cultural relationship between Vietnam and Italy.

The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy classic works by Italian composers such as Antonio Vivaldi, Giacomo Puccini, and Gioachino Rossini.

This concert program aims to offer rare and unforgettable musical experiences. Two conductors, Matteo Parmeggiani from Italy and Tran Nhat Minh, Head of the HBSO Opera Company, will lead the concert, which will feature performances by the YMEO European Youth Orchestra and the HBSO Symphony Orchestra Choir.

Special performances will see the participation of soloists from the Young Musicians European Orchestra (YMEO) including Gabriel Ariza (violin), Francesco Manco (trumpet), Kajetan Puczko (trumpet), Giovanni Inglese (cello), and Dylan Baraldi (cello). Moreover, the HBSO Choir and leading artists of the HBSO Opera, such as Pham Trang, Pham Khanh Ngoc, Dao Mac, Nguyen Thu Huong, Phan Huu Trung Kiet will participate.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam-Italy cultural relation concert A night of Italian music Young Musicians European Orchestra (YMEO)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn