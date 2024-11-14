Concert promotes Vietnam-Italy cultural relation

A special music night in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in HCMC will be held at the municipal Opera House on November 17.

The concert titled “A night of Italian music” is an appreciation and promotion of the cultural relationship between Vietnam and Italy.

The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy classic works by Italian composers such as Antonio Vivaldi, Giacomo Puccini, and Gioachino Rossini.

This concert program aims to offer rare and unforgettable musical experiences. Two conductors, Matteo Parmeggiani from Italy and Tran Nhat Minh, Head of the HBSO Opera Company, will lead the concert, which will feature performances by the YMEO European Youth Orchestra and the HBSO Symphony Orchestra Choir.

Special performances will see the participation of soloists from the Young Musicians European Orchestra (YMEO) including Gabriel Ariza (violin), Francesco Manco (trumpet), Kajetan Puczko (trumpet), Giovanni Inglese (cello), and Dylan Baraldi (cello). Moreover, the HBSO Choir and leading artists of the HBSO Opera, such as Pham Trang, Pham Khanh Ngoc, Dao Mac, Nguyen Thu Huong, Phan Huu Trung Kiet will participate.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh