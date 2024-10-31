Vietnam has always considered Brazil as a major and important partner in South America, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc said at a concert titled “Saudades do Brasil” which was organized at Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi on October 30.

The concert marks 35th anniversary of Vietnam-Brazil diplomatic ties at Ho Guom Theater in Hanoi on October 30. (Photo: SGGP)

The music show marked the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil (1989 - 2024) performed by pianist Cristian Budu and the Sun Symphony Orchestra. The program presented to music lovers works by two Brazilian composers, Camargo Guarnieri and Heitor Villa-Lobos, as well as French composer Darius Milhaud.

In his opening speech at the concert, Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani said that pianist Cristian Budu is a Brazilian classical music star. The concert is expected to provide an opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to learn more about the beautiful country of Brazil through music.

He also reviewed important milestones in the Vietnam-Brazil relations and emphasized Brazil always considers Vietnam as an important partner in the Southeast Asia region.

Brazil assumes the presidency of the G20 this year and will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in the coming time. Additionally, Brazil will host the 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2025. Brazil hopes that Vietnamese leaders will attend these important events, Ambassador Marco Farani added.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc said that currently, Brazil is Vietnam's largest trading partner in South America, with bilateral trade reaching US$7.11 billion in 2023, and there is still ample room for growth.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) scheduled to take place in November 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the invitation of President Lula da Silva, he informed.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Kim Khanh