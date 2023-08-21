Concert marking 100th birthday anniversary of composer Van Cao held in Hanoi

A concert celebrating the 100th birthday anniversary of musician Van Cao was held at the Hanoi Opera House on August 20.

Attending the event was State President Vo Van Thuong, former State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and leaders of the Party, ministries, and departments.

Music lovers had an opportunity to enjoy popular songs and colors in the art and music of great composer Van Cao to treasure the artistic values and outstanding contribution of the musician to the country’s music.

The concert themed “Dan Chim Viet” (Flock of Vietnamese birds) also revived the image of the historical days of August in 1945 in the Cach Mang Thang Tam (August Revolution) square in Hanoi when the National Anthem “Tien quan ca” (Marching song) resounded for the first time in the vast sea of people in front of the Hanoi Opera House.

Van Cao (1923- 1995) is one of Vietnam's greatest contemporary composers. His song "Tien Quan Ca" (Marching Song), was chosen by President Ho Chi Minh to be the national anthem and edited by the National Assembly in 1955.

He was also the author of famous romantic songs featuring love and aspiration for peace. Musician Van Cao was not only a musician and revolutionist but also a notable poet and painter.