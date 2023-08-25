Concert celebrating National Day to returns to Hanoi

A special concert titled “Dieu con mai” (Remaining with time), one of the activities celebrating the National Day, will take place at Hanoi Opera House on September 2.

Launched in 2009, the music performance is regarded as a bridge bringing classical music closer to Vietnamese audiences and arousing patriotism and national pride in the people.

This year’s event will see the participation of young artists, such as conductor Dong Quang Vinh and soprano Do To Hoa who will join the performance for the first time with the expectation of contributing to the development of Vietnamese arts, Mr. Nguyen Van Ba, editor-in-chief of the Vietnamnet online newspaper, said at a press conference held in Hanoi on August 24.

There will be artists of the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra, the Kosmos Opera Choir, Meritorious Artist Le Giang, a soloist in jazz and traditional music; Meritorious Artist Dang Duong, Pham Thu Ha, Do To Hoa, Pham Khanh Ngoc, Dao Mac and among others.

Music director Tran Manh Hung will be responsible for editing, the music arrangement, and orchestration for all artistic works of the concert.

Music lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy popular works, including Bong Cay Ko Nia (The Shadows of Ko Nia Tree) by Phan Huynh Dieu, Ao Mua Dong (Winter Coat) by Do Nhuan, Giai Dieu To Quoc (Melodies of the Country) by Tran Tien, Dat Nuoc Loi Ru (Country's Lullabies) by Van Thanh Nho and more.