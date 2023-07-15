Con Dao’s relics temporarily closed for activities marking Invalids, Martyrs Day

A number of historical sites on Con Dao Island will be temporarily closed for the organization works of activities marking the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

According to an announcement by the Con Dao National Monument Conservation Center, Hang Duong Cemetery, Phu Hai Prison, and Con Dao Temple will be closed from 7 am on July 17 to 7 am on July 20.

Hang Keo Cemetery, Phu Tuong camp and the prison known as the “French tiger case”, the relic of Wharf 914, Ben Dam Harbor, and Ma Thien Lanh will put a temporary suspension of visits from 7 am to 11:30 am on July 17; and Con Dao Museum will bring a halt to visitors from 7 am to 5 pm on July 19.

These days, crowds of people have flocked to Con Dao Island, off the Southeastern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.