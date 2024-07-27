Business

Compulsory delisting of shares HBC, HNG following consecutive losses

The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) has recently announced the compulsory delisting of shares for Hoa Binh Construction Group (HBC) and Hoang Anh Gia Lai International Agriculture Joint Stock Company (HNG).

The reason for HBC’s delisting is its accumulated losses exceeding its registered capital.

According to HOSE, HBC’s consolidated audited financial report as of December 31, 2023, showed accumulated losses of over VND3,240 billion (US$128,016,644) while its charter capital was VND2,741 billion. Based on Decree No. 155/2020/ND-CP, Article 120, Clause 1, HBC’s shares will be delisted due to the accumulated losses exceeding the contributed charter capital.

HOSE also cited Decision No. 4615/UBCK-PTTT dated July 24, which classifies HBC’s shares as subject to compulsory delisting.

Meanwhile, HNG’s shares were delisted due to three consecutive years of losses. According to HOSE, HAGL Agrico reported losses of nearly VND 1,120 billion, nearly VND3,580 billion and nearly VND1,100 billion in 2021, 2022, and 2023 respectively.

HNG’s shares are also under surveillance by HOSE since April 2024 due to two consecutive years of negative business results (in 2021 and 2022). As of the end of the week on July 26, HNG’s shares increased by 0.4 percent to VND4,660 per share.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan

