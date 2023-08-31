Coach stations, railway stations, airports crowded with passengers

On Thursday, August 31 before the four-day National Day holiday, a huge number of passengers have flocked to Ho Chi Minh City's coach stations, railway stations and airport.

Many passengers took carry-on baggage to the stations to get ready for the four-day holiday.

Representatives of the stations said that passengers were likely to continue increasing until late tonight after they finished works.

According to General Director of Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station Ta Chuong Chin, transport operators will provide 510 turns of vehicles serving more than 15,000 passengers this evening, an increase of more than 20 percent over the same period last year.. Tomorrow, there will be additional 540 turns of vehicles carrying more than 16,000 passengers, up more than 30 percent on medium and short-distance routes.

Regarding ticket prices, transport businesses will surcharge without exceeding 40 percent on August 31 and September 1.

The representative of Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station said that the number of passengers passing through the coach station also increased. There are many routes to the Mekong Delta localities in addition to routes heading to the Central Highlands and Central regions during this year holiday.

It is expected that the station will be busy with more than 54,000 passengers on the peak time of August 31 and September 1. Ticket prices also rise by no more than 40 percent.

Similarly, Saigon railway station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport have been more crowded today.

It is expected that the airport will have around 740 flights a day on the peak days of August 31 and September 4, meeting the high travel demand of around 130,000 people a day.