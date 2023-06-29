City's economic growth reaches 3.55 percent in first six months of 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference on the socio-economic situation in the first six months of the year, key tasks and solutions in the last six months of 2023.

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai participated in the conference on June 29.

At the conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai reported that in the first six months of the year, the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate was estimated to reach 3.82 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Of which, the service sector posted the highest rate with 89 percent, an increase of 4.96 percent over the same period last year.

Particularly, the nine key service industries of Ho Chi Minh City contributed to 90.6 percent of the city's GRDP growth, surging 4.92 percent over the same period in 2022.

In the first six months of 2023, total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services was estimated at VND561,734 billion (US$23.8 billion), up 7.1 percent over the same period last year.

Regarding public investment implementation, Ho Chi Minh City has assigned and allocated the detailed plan of public investment capital in 2023 with more than VND68,490 billion (US$2.9 billion), including over VND14,996 billion (US$636 million) of the Central budget and more than VND53,493 billion (US$2.3 billion) of the city budget.

By the end of June 26, the disbursement of the public investment plan in 2023 of the city reached VND10,244 billion (US$434 million), gaining 15 percent of the total allocated capital.

Apart from positive results, the industrial production of the country in general and HCMC in particular, especially electronic industry has been directly affected as the global economy situation has faced difficulties along with the slow recovery of the real estate and financial markets.

Besides, the disbursement for public investment reached only 15 percent, loan interest rate is high and enterprises' access to credit capital for production is actually getting difficult.

The Motor Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centers in Ho Chi Minh faced overloaded situation as a huge number of road means of transportation are on registration deadline.

Amid the outlook, Ho Chi Minh City needs to focus on reviewing, handling difficulties on authorization in fields of administrative reform, real estate, tax refund, annual land usage, issuance of certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other land-attached assets and so on.

In parallel, the city will concentrate on carrying out solutions to promote the disbursement of public investment capital in 2023 and so on.