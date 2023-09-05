City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen attends opening ceremony for new school year

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen participated in the opening ceremony for the new school year at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in HCMC's District 3 on the morning of September 5.

Attending the ceremony were Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Pham Thanh Kien and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu.

At the opening ceremony for the 2023-2024 school year, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Pham Thanh Kien solemnly read the congratulatory letter of President Vo Van Thuong for the education sector on the occasion of the opening of the new school year.

In the letter, President Vo Van Thuong emphasized that a new school year has started which is the return and also the beginning of the beautiful and memorable things in life. Regardless of age, level of education, mountainous area or plains, borders or islands, the pupils must always determine that learning is an important task of their whole life.

Each academic year is a meaningful journey on the way to accumulate knowledge and infinite skills and cultivate personal qualities.

The world and future are wide open for young generations. Teachers, parents and the country always care and create the best conditions for children to develop comprehensively their abilities and qualities, promote their strengths and realize each person’s dream.

Besides, the President hoped that teachers would always keep their passion and devotion to their profession, be ready to face and overcome all obstacles and difficulties and make more contributions to the educational sector.

President Vo Van Thuong also hoped that authorities, party organizations at all levels and parents would always accompany the school in educating and taking care of their children.

For the new school year of 2023-2024, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School welcomes more than 600 new students in the 10th grade.

At the hustle and bustle atmosphere of the opening ceremony for the new school year, the students of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School presented many attractive performances.

On the same day, September 5, around 23 million pupils and students nationwide officially started the 2023-2024 school year, including more than 1.7 million pupils in Ho Chi Minh City.