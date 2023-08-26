City leaders survey planning works by helicopter

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City surveyed the city’s planning works in a field trip by helicopter this morning.

The field trip was made by Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the city People's Committee Phan Van Mai along with representatives of the city People's Council, the HCMC High Command, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, relevant agencies.

Additionally, the survey was also attended by leaders of the Southeastern provinces for the Ring Road No.3 project.

The survey contributes to ensuring high quality, efficiency, progress and feasibility for the city’s planning associated with the policy and orientation on socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security.

HCMC’s leaders indentified that planning is very important in forming and building plans and policies for socio-economic development in general and each field in particular because good and well-prepared planning will help appropriately allocate resources, promote development potentials and achieve the set goals.

According to the plan, the city leaders will survey the contents on HCMC's general planning investment by 2040, with a vision to 2060; the city’s planning in the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050 with four key contents.

The first content is to develop an urban area associated with Transit Oriented Development (TOD) along Metro Line No.1 and Metro Line No.2, intersections with Ring Road No.3, routes connecting HCMC and Binh Duong Province and other Southeastern localities.

The second content is to continue to build and complete the urban administration model in a city with a population of over ten million people, form cities under Ho Chi Minh City. The third content aims at economic development along riverside areas - towards the sea. The last content focuses on making Can Gio greener as a coastal ecological city.