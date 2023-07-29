City leaders offer incense in memory of martyrs

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security and Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union held an art program honoring the city’s police officers last night.

The program took place at the memorial site of 12 heroes and martyrs under Saigon - Gia Dinh Armed Forces in Lanh Binh Thang Park, District 11, HCMC, with the presence of Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Major General Le Hong Nam and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 11 Truong Quoc Lam.

At the program, young generations had a chance to meet and talk with Senior Lieutenant-colonel Tran Van Hien, Deputy Head of the Drug-related Crime Investigation Police Division, Hero of the People's Armed Forces; Lieutenant-colonel Nguyen Chi Thanh, Hero of the People's Armed Forces, Deputy Head of the fire prevention and control force professional team under the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division; Sub-lieutenant Cao Hoai Nhon, officer of Ward 12 Police in District 11 being honored as an outstanding young police officer of the Green Operation Campaign in 2023.

Besides, the municipal Department of Public Security signed a joint agreement with the HCMC Youth Union, the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, the HCMC Department of Construction, the HCMC University of Fine Arts, the HCMC University of Architecture, Saigontourist Group, Nippon Paint Vietnam Company to plan activities in urban space improvement and urban beauty for the city in the period 2023 – 2025.

On the occasion, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Major General Le Hong Nam gave expenses to build houses for police staff and 30 gifts to police staff and militia having difficult circumstances in District 11.

The delegation offered incense to commemorate 12 martyrs under the Saigon – Gia Dinh Armed Forces.

Some photos featuring activities in the event framework: